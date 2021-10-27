Kevin Costner Teases Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis caught up with Kevin Costner backstage at the Ryman Theatre in Nashville, where he dished on Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” as well as touring with his band Modern West.

While he didn’t spoil anything for the show, Kevin said, “I think the foot’s gonna be on the gas for this one.”

Of the show’s cult following, Costner noted, “People have really enjoyed this... To be out there in the valley where Lewis and Clark went down, it’s just like recess for me every day.”

We’ll have to wait and see the fate of his character John Dutton, who was shot in the third-season finale. The fourth season premieres November 7 on Paramount Network.

Kevin has been busy touring with his band Modern West, whose album “Tales from Yellowstone” is inspired by the show.

“We’re doing 13 shows. That’s a lot of me to be away from home 16 nights, but we’re gonna be playing almost every night,” Costner shared. “I love to play live. This band is the same band you met a long, long time ago…”

He joked, “My function in the band is I break all the ties… Hopefully, that means the cream gets to the top. That usually means most of my songs don’t make it.”

Costner’s daughter Lily does have a credit on the album, co-writing the song “Heaven’s Gate.” Along with calling her an “incredible songwriter,” he raved, “She’s just like this hidden person that just stays in the corner.”

As for his wife Christine Baumgartner, she’s “pulling the wagon right now” with their kids while he’s touring.

Will any of their kids follow in his acting footsteps? He answered, “Grace could probably act because she acts every night… She tries to be the boss of me.”

Though Halloween wasn’t a big tradition for Kevin growing up, Christine and their kids are “into dressing up” and have “elaborate costumes.” He revealed that one of their kids will be a scarecrow.