Kevin Costner Says ‘Let Him Go’ Will Have Fans ‘Squirming,’ Plus: What He Wants for Christmas

Kevin Costner reunites with Diane Lane in his new movie, “Let It Go” after playing Superman’s Ma and Pa Kent in “Man of Steel.” “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Kevin to talk about the thriller.

Billy said, “Well, great to see you and Diane back together.” Kevin replied, “This is a movie that will have a life 20 years from now, 30 years for now, and the answer for me was yes.”

Kevin revealed this about his movies: “I make movies for men. I always insisted there needs to be great women parts and they have to have a strong through line for me.”

Costner added, “But ultimately, when I make a movie, I go, ‘Are men going to relate to this?’ When I read ‘Let Him Go,’ I thought... man, this a movie about dread. There’s a lot of guys that are going to start squirming on their couch as they watch this.”

The thriller centers on Kevin and Diane as a couple who leave their Montana Ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.



Billy said, “I think women are going to love it just as much, because you have married — and I thinking of the Cat Stevens song — a hard-headed woman.” Kevin answered, “There’s nothing more powerful than when a woman thinks she’s morally and ethically right.”

Billy then asked, “Have you ever loved like that, where you would do anything — including sacrifice your life — for that person?”

Kevin said, “I think that’s the promise you make to someone, is that you’re going to be there for them.”

As for his Christmas list, Kevin said, “There’s a surfboard that I’ve kind of got my eye on. I keep seeing it like the white T-Bird in ‘American Graffiti.’ When I see it, I get my wife and I say, ‘Come here and take a look at this.’ I’ve got the binoculars. I have her put them on because we live right on the ocean. She goes, ‘Why do you keep making me look at this?’... So it’s either one of two things: Either she’s caught on or I have to go out and get it.”