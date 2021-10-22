Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer on 'Rust' Set

Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding a shooting on the set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Alec Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza, 48.

Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he is undergoing treatment.