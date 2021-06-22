Alec Baldwin Talks Having 6 Kids, Reveals the ‘Boss Baby’ in His House Ahead of New Sequel

Alec Baldwin is back as Boss Baby in “Boss Baby: Family Business”!

This time, he has a new secret baby agent by his side played by Amy Sedaris, and “Extra’s” Nate Burleson chatted with both the stars about the new movie.

While Alec may be getting animated as a baby on-screen, at home he just welcomed baby number six with wife Hilaria.

Nate told him, “I got three. I might have some more,” asking, “What's the secret to having a full house?”

Alec assured Nate, “I think you're good. You're good. You got a lot of traveling to do. You’ve got a lot of shows to shoot. You got a lot of work ahead of you. You're good, you're good.”

Nate replied, “Alright, I'll call the wife and tell her the sprinkler system is shut off.”

Amy quipped, “Yeah, three's a charm.”

Alec the father of 4-month old daughter Lucia, and the couple also has Edu, 9 months, Romeo, 3, Leo, 4.5, Rafael 6, and Carmen 7… which begs the question: Who is the boss baby in their house? Baldwin said, “My daughter Carmen... She's at least trying to call the shots.”

Alec and Hilaria are also busy with their new podcast, “What’s One More.” Alec told Nate, “Obviously, we know what that's a play on — ‘what’s one more?’ — we’ve had six kids in seven years.”

He went on, “It's really about health and mental health. It's about having conversations with people, especially coming out of COVID where people are very challenged emotionally.” In the newest episode, Alec opened up about his own struggles with OCD.

Alec and Amy agreed they are happy New York is getting back to post-pandemic life. Amy said, “The city was nice when it was empty, I have to say… but I'm happy that they're back. And I'm back at the gym, and it's been a lot of fun.”

She is also having fun voicing a baby in the movie. Amy shared the best part, saying, “I don't have to go home and memorize a bunch of lines.” Nate asked Alec, “Are you good at memorizing lines?” Alec said, “I used to be great at it.” Amy added, “I am happy when I do have to memorize something in a way. It helps the brain.”

Alec commented, “I've worked with some older actors… and they had to give it to them, like, a line at a time… Let me tell you something…” Amy interjected, “Line!” and Alec replied, “I'm getting there. I'm getting there.”

Alec is happy to there for “Boss Baby,” saying, “Anytime you have a chance to do children’s programming… you take that chance if it’s a good project.”

When Nate asked, “What does this movie say about families?” Amy explained, “They can have their differences, but they can also come together.”