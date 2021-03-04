Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcomed Baby #6 with Help of ‘Special Angels’

Getty

Earlier this week, news broke about Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's baby girl!

Hilaria surprised everyone by announcing the birth of their sixth child, daughter Lucía. Along with a pic of all their kids Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2 sitting on the couch with a sleeping Lucía. Hilaria wrote, “7❤️,” a reference their six kids plus his daughter Ireland from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

Lucía’s arrival comes just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas.

On Thursday, Hilaria expressed her gratitude to “the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world.”

Referencing her recent pregnancy loss, Baldwin wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him,” Hilaria continued. “María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.”