Surprise! Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Welcome Baby #6

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are parents again!

On Monday, Hilaria announced that they have welcomed their sixth child together.

Along with a pic of their new bundle of joy taken by Alec, Hilaria wrote, “7❤️,” a reference their six kids plus his daughter from another relationship.

The news comes just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas.

In November, Hilaria gave no hints that they were expanding their family, telling People magazine, “during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done.”

She added, “Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID — it's just insanity."

While it didn’t look like another baby was coming, her kids were more than ready. She said, “My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"

Hilaria gushed, “They've been really great, though. They love [Edu]. They love babies. It's actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they're going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much."