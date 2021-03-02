Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Reveals Baby #6’s Name

Getty

A day after their surprise baby announcement, Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are revealing their sixth child’s name.

On Tuesday, Hilaria shared a photo of their bundle of joy sleeping. She wrote on Instagram, “We are so in love with our daughter Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alec reposted Hilaria’s pic, adding, “Blessed...”

Lucia’s arrival comes just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas.

Hilaria announced the news with a pic of all their kids Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2 sitting on the couch with a sleeping Lucia. Hilaria wrote, “7❤️,” a reference their six kids plus his daughter Ireland from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In November, Hilaria gave no hints that they were expanding their family, telling People magazine, “during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done.”

She added, “Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID — it's just insanity."

While it didn’t look like another baby was coming, her kids were more than ready. She said, “My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"