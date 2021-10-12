First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Usher, 42, is a father of four!

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together.

On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In May, Jennifer subtly announced her pregnancy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Usher was seen cradling her obvious baby bump.

A few months ago, Usher expressed that he was “very excited” about having another baby. When “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers asked for some parenting advice, he said, “Don't let the baby sleep in the bed with you. You’ve got to put the baby in the crib.”

The news comes a year after Jennifer gave birth to their daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond. At the time, he shared, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.”