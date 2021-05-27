Dad of 4! Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Again

Getty Images

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have another baby on the way!

The couple is expecting their second child together, Usher’s fourth.

Usher and Jenn posed together at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, where Jenn showed off her growing baby bump in a black fitted dress.

The pair are already parents to 8-month-old Sovereign Bo, and Usher is dad to Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.

“Extra” caught up with Usher this week while he was promoting his hosting gig with the iHeart Radio Music Awards. During the chat, he explained the special meaning behind Sovereign’s name.

“She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’”