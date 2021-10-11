Matt Damon on What It Was Like Hating Ben Affleck in Their 'The Last Duel' Roles

Matt Damon was on the red carpet at NYC's Lincoln Center Saturday for the premiere of his latest movie with Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel,” a period drama also starring Jodie Comer.

Matt talked to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about working with Ben, saying, “I had to kneel every time I was in a scene with him… had to bow to him… We had fun with that, fun with that idea... Our two characters absolutely despised each other, so that was also really fun."

In spite of the film's intensity, he revealed, "We had fun writing it. We laughed a lot… We just wanted those moments to feel very real.”

“The Last Duel” is based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, with a screenplay by Ben and Matt with Nicole Holofcener. “She’s one of our favorite writers," Matt said. "We basically begged her shamelessly — begged her… Talk about getting on your knees! We were like, 'Please please come write with us.'”

The story about the falling out between two friends, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), after the wife of de Carrouges (Comer) makes serious criminal allegations against Le Gris, leading to a duel.

Matt told "Extra" he was a big fan of the costumes, getting to wear armor for the duel. He said director Ridley Scott made sure it "looked substantial, but making sure we could move so we could do this kind of beautiful choreography that the stunt guys came up with.”

After recently being spotted out at a Harry Styles concert recently, Matt also confessed he's a fan of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. “That was one of our lockdown albums, 'Fine Line.' Actually, my 15-year-old is a massive fan. We had a great night — that was a great show. We took the whole family. It was a lot of fun.”

Cheslie asked Matt his fave Harry song, leading Matt to say,“You're gonna make me pick… I like 'Fine Line' a lot, actually, I like the way he ends the album, 'we’ll be alright' as a final word. Especially in COVID, that resonated with me.”