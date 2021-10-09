Ben Affleck's 'Last Duel' Date Night with J.Lo!

Getty Images

Ben Affleck made it date night Saturday at NYC's Lincoln Center with Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of his new film “The Last Duel,” where the lovebirds happily posed for photos on the red carpet.

Ben talked to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst while Jen stayed behind looking gorgeous at the top of the carpet in a midriff-baring dress showing off her toned abs. Our cameras spotted her chatting with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga.

“The Last Duel” marks a creative return of Ben and BFF Matt Damon working together. Smiling, Ben joked “My least favorite part of working with Matt was he's lazy and unreliable... Turns out that [his wife] Lucy has been very good for him over the years and he has actually turned into a reliable, responsible guy… It was such a pleasure.”

In all seriousness, he said, “You're lucky if you get to do the job you love. You're really lucky if you get to do it with people you love. As a result, it was just fun every day.”

“Coming to the set every day," he went on, "and getting to hang out with your friends is a real joy… Eventually, they take the toys away from ya, but until then, I’d like to do more of it.”

Ben plays Count Pierre d'Alençon in the film, and told "Extra" he was psyched by his character's clothes. "Spectacular! I loved my wardrobe for this movie… I put on all these jewels and fur… Very not me; I wear the same T-shirt every day… I felt like a count.”

Instagram

His hair blond for the role, he said of J.Lo's reaction to the new 'do, “The blond hair is… is divisive.”

Saying he liked the look, Ben said, “To [director] Ridley [Scott], it was like this hair, these clothes, was the embodiment of power… It really is a gift when you work with a director… who has thought about every single thing in detail, so as an actor and a writer, to have somebody pay that much attention… Obviously, because people know what Matt and I look like in real life… I think when you watch the movie, actually it becomes the character after a while.”