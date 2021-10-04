Ben Affleck Says ‘Life Is Good’ and He’s ‘Really Happy,’ Plus: He Talks ‘The Tender Bar’

AMAZON STUDIOS

Ben Affleck hit the red carpet solo for the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from gushing over his life right now.

The actor recently reunited romantically with Jennifer Lopez, and is starring in not one but two new movies: “The Tender Bar” and “The Last Duel.”

Ben told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and ‘The Last Duel,’ October 15, which I am really proud of.”

George Clooney directed the “The Tender Bar,” and Ben said, “Working for George was a real treat, so it’s a time in my career that is surprisingly kind of fruitful… I kind of lucked into this… Very grateful, so yes, I am happy.”

“The Tender Bar,” based on a book by J.R. Moehringer, follows a boy who seeks father figures among the patrons at the bar run by his uncle, played by Ben.

Daniel Ranieri plays the boy in his younger years, and Ben said he connected with the actor. “He’s spectacular… My son is 9 years old. The hardest thing about doing this job… a lot of stuff is out of town… I really miss my time. Daniel reminded me of my son and being with my son… He’s a wonderful guy… George created this really safe environment, made him comfortable, and he could just be himself… It was a real pleasure.”