Why Bobby Flay Is Reportedly Leaving Food Network After 27 Years

Getty Images

It looks like Bobby Flay, 56, and Food Network are going their separate ways after 27 years.

Variety reports that Flay’s most recent contract expires at the end of the year, and that the celebrity chef and network had been in negotiations.

Insiders say the two parties couldn’t come to terms financially, so the network decided to move on. Food Network has now ended negotiations.

Food Network and Flay’s reps at WME declined comment for the Variety story.

Bobby started with Food Network in 1994, and is known for his many shows and specials over the years like “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction.” He also competed on game shows like “Chopped” and “Iron Chef America.”