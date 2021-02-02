‘Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman & Wife Johnna Welcome Baby Girl

Getty Images

Duff Goldman is a dad!

The “Ace of Cakes” star and his wife Johnna welcomed Josephine Frances Goldman on January 31.

He wrote on Instagram, “I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldmanand I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world.”

Duff went on, “Some friends have told me that the love I’ll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I’ve ever experienced and they were totally right. My muffin was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She’s a natural mom no doubt. We made a family! I have a whole little family!”

He’s already telling Josephine about all she has to look forward to, like “pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike.”

Goldman pointed out that she already loves music. “Her first song was ‘I’ll Fly Away’ by Allison Krauss. She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra so we’ll see where her musical tastes go.”