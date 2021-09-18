Buddy Valastro 'About 95%' Healed After 'Nightmare' Accident: 'I'll Take It'

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro — seen right after the gruesome accident that nearly took his hand a year ago — has a new update on his health... and it's good news!

People magazine reports exclusively that Valastro will tell Rachael Ray on the Monday episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" that his hand is "about 95% — which, if that's as good as it's going to get, Rachael, I'll take it."

On September 20 of last year, Valastro's right hand was impaled three times between his middle and ring finger by a malfunctioning pinsetter in his home bowling alley. At the time, he told People it was "the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life," describing his hand "gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie."

It took five surgeries and extensive physical therapy, and his journey was captured on the TLC special "Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery."

Buddy's progress was so reassuring he was able to shoot Season 3 of his "Buddy vs. Duff" series for Food Network and discovery+.