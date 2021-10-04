Natalie Morales Officially Joins ‘The Talk’

Getty Images

Days after she announced her exit from NBC, Natalie Morales has officially signed on as a co-host on “The Talk.”

In a statement, Morales said, “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at ‘The Talk.’ I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl [Underwood], Amanda [Kloots], Jerry [O’Connell] and Akbar [Gbajabiamila]. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the day’s topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of the show, added, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join ‘The Talk’ family. We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

Days ago, DailyMail.com reported that Natalie was heading to the hit CBS daytime show. A source shared, “We need to save the show after the disastrous exit of Sharon Osbourne. Natalie is a beloved star of news and her gravitas can help us turn ‘The Talk’ around.”