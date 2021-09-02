New Co-Host! Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins ‘The Talk’

Getty

“American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila has a new daytime gig!

On Thursday, it was announced that Akbar will be a permanent co-host on “The Talk,” joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell at the table.

In a statement, Akbar said, “It is an absolute honor to be joining ‘The Talk’ as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream and a new statement for ‘The Talk.’ In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation.”

Heather Gray, the show runner for “The Talk,” said, “It’s a new day in daytime for Season 12 of ‘The Talk’ and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season.”

The news comes after Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba both exited the daytime show.

Earlier this week, Elaine confirmed her exit, saying, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

“I came to ‘The Talk’ to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy,” Welteroth continued. “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”