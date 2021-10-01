Is Natalie Morales Joining ‘The Talk’?

Getty Images

On Friday, new broke that Natalie Morales is leaving NBC after 22 years.

In a memo to colleagues, Natalie wrote, “I struggle to find the right words and there are way too many people I need to thank for a wonderful career at NBC News. I think back to my early days cutting my teeth at (NBC affiliate) WVIT in Hartford, CT then taking the huge and — at the time — petrifying leap to MSNBC and alas — scoring the golden tickets to the ‘Today’ show and 'Dateline.'"

“This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and yes opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel,” Natalie went on. “Speaking of that reel: I watched my family grow up along with so many of your own children, and as my oldest son gets ready to spread his wings and head to college soon, so too do I feel the time is right, (before the second half of my life) to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.”

Could her “new adventure” be a co-hosting gig on “The Talk”? DailyMail.com reports that Natalie is heading to the hit CBS daytime show. A source shared, “We need to save the show after the disastrous exit of Sharon Osbourne. Natalie is a beloved star of news and her gravitas can help us turn ‘The Talk’ around.”

If the report is true, Natalie will be joining Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbaja-Biamil and Amanda Kloots.