Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Split

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have called it quits.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Jason broke the news, tweeting, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

The news comes just a day after Jason celebrated his 32nd birthday. There was no hint of a split then, since Jena called him her “lover” in her birthday tribute to him.

She wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @jasonderulo ! Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that🥺,” Jena added. “Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️.”

Jason and Jena have one child together, a baby boy who they named Jason.

Jena has not commented on the split.