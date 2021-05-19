First Pics! Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram

Singer Jason Derulo is a dad for the first time!

Derulo and his model girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed a baby boy, who was born on May 8.

Jena shared a series of photos of their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed.”

Frumes also showed some love to DeRulo, writing, “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

Jason also gushed about Jena and their son in his own Instagram post, writing, “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

Derulo recently shared his excitement over his son during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” He said, “I think I've done so much in my life, right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'Okay, now who do I share it with?' Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name."

Jason noted that he was just “starting to really get baby fever” when he met Frumes at a gym in Los Angeles, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He explained, “I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time.”

In October, Jason and Jena announced they were expecting with a video in which the couple strolls along a beach in the Bahamas, and Derulo kisses Frumes’ baby bump.