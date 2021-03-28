Celebrity News March 28, 2021
Jason Derulo & GF Jena Frumes Are Expecting!
Jason Derulo will soon be a first-time dad!
The 31-year-old singer and his 26-year-old girlfriend Jena Frumes posted an announcement video Sunday, captioning it, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."
In it, the couple strolls along a beach in the Bahamas, and Derulo kisses Frumes' baby bump.
Frumes captioned a baby-bump video, "Mom & Dad."
People magazine reports that Derulo and Frumes met before the pandemic working out at a gym, and their relationship has been well-documented on TikTok for months.
Last year, Derulo confessed to having "baby fever," noting, “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know.”