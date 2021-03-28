Jason Derulo & GF Jena Frumes Are Expecting!

Instagram

Jason Derulo will soon be a first-time dad!

The 31-year-old singer and his 26-year-old girlfriend Jena Frumes posted an announcement video Sunday, captioning it, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."

In it, the couple strolls along a beach in the Bahamas, and Derulo kisses Frumes' baby bump.

Frumes captioned a baby-bump video, "Mom & Dad."

People magazine reports that Derulo and Frumes met before the pandemic working out at a gym, and their relationship has been well-documented on TikTok for months.