Why Jason Sudeikis Didn’t Perform the ‘Ted Lasso’ Dance When He Won an Emmy

Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis looked like a million bucks at the 2021 Emmy Awards!

On the red carpet, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman spoke with Jason, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “Ted Lasso.”

“I wanted to at least wear something I felt nice in,” he said, adding, “I am wearing Tom Ford.”

Adam noted, “You're clean-shaven! Where's the mustache?”

Jason replied, “I know, I know… I left it in another suit.”

Rachel asked, “Is it going to make a comeback?” and Jason insisted, “It has to make a comeback… I can grow one pretty quick… and then we've got magicians in our hair and makeup department, so if it shows up a little late... a little scarce because of the stress of COVID, we'll be able to paint it in.”

Before the show took home Emmy gold, Sudeikis explained, “It's a show about a team, so the fact that so many people and so many facets with so many nominations that we were able to get means so many people are being recognized, so that's really sweet.”

He said they never expected it. “To get recognized the way people have really gravitated to the show in an emotional way is lovely, overwhelming… Humbling, in a way.”

“Extra’s” own Billy Bush has been a huge fan of the show since day one, and Jason told Rachel and Adam, “I know it for a fact — it’s really appreciated.”