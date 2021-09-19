Mj Rodriguez’s Sweet Words for Her Mom, Plus: Her History-Making Emmy Nom

Mj Rodriguez made history with her Emmy nomination as the first trans woman nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

On Emmys Sunday, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman spoke with Rodriguez, who wore Atelier Versace.

The “Pose” star discussed her history-making Emmy nomination, saying, “I'm finally feeling like I can speak for my community in a way I never thought I would be able to… and I’m trying to break the narrative and the barriers down for all of us.”

Rodriguez brought her mom Audrey as her date for the night. Mj said, “She’s been here since day one, my true producer.”

Mj eventually motioned forher mom to come join the conversation. When asked how proud she is of Mj, Audrey said, “I’m very proud. I’m very proud. Yes, yes I am, my baby.”

Mj emphasized, “She’s my arm candy.”