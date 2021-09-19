Emmys 2021: The Biggest Moments of the Night!

Getty Images

Sunday marked TV’s biggest night, and Cedric the Entertainer was at the helm as this year’s Emmys host!

“Extra” is breaking down all the newsworthy moments from the show:

Opening Number

Cedric kicked off the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards with a musical number paying homage to television and the late Biz Markie with a parody of “Just a Friend.”

The crowd got in on the fun as stars like LL Cool J, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and Rita Wilson helped rap the song.

Hannah Waddingham’s Emotional “Ted Lasso” Speech

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham nabbed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award, and she couldn’t hide her excitement and emotion. As she screamed with delight and gave shout-outs to the cast, she had a special message for star Jason Sudeikis, saying, "Jason, you've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl's. Honestly, I'm so privileged to work with you.”

Jean Smart Tugs at Heartstrings

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jean Smart received a standing ovation while taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Hacks.”

While accepting the award, Smart paid tribute to her husband, who died from a “brief illness” in March at the age of 71. She told the star-studded audience, “Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband Richard Gilliland, who passed away six months ago yesterday. I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."

Kate Winslet Is Absolutely Giddy

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Kate Winslet made herself that much more endearing a she picked up her trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Besides being absolutely giddy and having to compose herself, she graciously shared the spotlight with her fellow nominees, saying, “I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees... in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs, I support you, I salute you. I'm proud of all of you."

Ewan McGregor’s Baby Love

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead surprised fans over the summer when they welcomed a baby boy named Laurie.

As Ewan took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Halston,” he took the opportunity to gush over his partner Winstead, telling her, “Mary, I love you so much.”

McGregor also took the time to acknowledge his baby boy, saying, “We’ll take this home and show it to our new little boy Laurie.”

The Big Winners

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.