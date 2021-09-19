Ewan McGregor Gushes Over Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Baby Son Laurie in Emmy Speech

Actor Ewan McGregor had lots of love for his girlfriend and family as he won an Emmy for his performance in “Halston.”

The star took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, gushing over his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead, telling her, “Mary, I love you so much.”

The couple surprised fans over the summer when they welcomed a baby boy named Laurie.

McGregor told Mary during his speech, “We’ll take this home and show it to our new little boy Laurie.”

He also gave a shout-out to his older kids Clara, 25, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19 and Anouk, 10.

Clara and Esther were actually the ones to announce Laurie’s arrival back in July.