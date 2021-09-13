Celebrity News September 13, 2021
Pete Davidson Goes for ‘Sexy Nun’ at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson hit the Met Gala red carpet for the first time this year, and he brought his fashion A-game!
The 27-year-old comedian was all smiles in a black Thom Browne tunic dress and white blazer with black trim, telling Vogue he was going for “sexy nun.”
The ensemble also included round sunglasses and black boots.
Ciara Pays Homage to Russell Wilson with Seahawks Met Gala GownView Story
Pete, who is rocking blond hair at the moment, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Dressed to impress.”
Davidson was among the many stars who turned out for this year’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Check out the full gallery below!