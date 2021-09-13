Pete Davidson Goes for ‘Sexy Nun’ at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson hit the Met Gala red carpet for the first time this year, and he brought his fashion A-game!

The 27-year-old comedian was all smiles in a black Thom Browne tunic dress and white blazer with black trim, telling Vogue he was going for “sexy nun.”

The ensemble also included round sunglasses and black boots.

Pete, who is rocking blond hair at the moment, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Dressed to impress.”