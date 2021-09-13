Ciara Pays Homage to Russell Wilson with Seahawks Met Gala Gown

Getty Images

Ciara honored her husband Russell Wilson at the Met Gala this year in the most beautiful way.

Sticking with the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the singer hit the red carpet in a sparkling lime-green Peter Dundas gown inspired by Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks jersey.

The backless dress also featured a high neckline, cutouts at the waist, long train… and, of course, the No. 3.