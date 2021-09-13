Celebrity News September 13, 2021
Ciara Pays Homage to Russell Wilson with Seahawks Met Gala Gown
Ciara honored her husband Russell Wilson at the Met Gala this year in the most beautiful way.
Sticking with the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the singer hit the red carpet in a sparkling lime-green Peter Dundas gown inspired by Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks jersey.
The backless dress also featured a high neckline, cutouts at the waist, long train… and, of course, the No. 3.
Ciara scored some sweet accessories, too, including a bedazzled football clutch and Russell’s Super Bowl ring.