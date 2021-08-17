Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job Rumors, Explains Why She Posts Topless Pics

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney Spears shared another series of topless pics on Instagram, and this time she explained why she loves showing off her body.

The pop star, who posed in white bikini bottoms and red knee-high boots, insisted, “No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food 😋 !!!!”

Britney went on, “Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!”

The star explained that while she used to feel self-conscious about her body, she doesn’t anymore. “It’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!”

Spears insisted, “No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f--king funny !!!”