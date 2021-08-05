Why Luke Bryan Cherishes Life’s Ups and Downs

Getty

From his humble small-town beginnings to his headline-making family tragedies, country star Luke Bryan is opening up about his successes and heartbreaks.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Luke, who shared, “I cherish everything that’s ever happened… I lay my head down at night thanking God for every up and down because it’s just — I know it sounds cliché — but it’s really the circle of life.”

Luke lost his older brother Chris in a car crash in 1996, his sister Kelly died in 2007, and then her husband Lee died of a heart attack seven years later. Luke and wife Caroline Boyer expanded their family by adopting Kelly and Lee’s three kids.

His new docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is giving the world a glimpse into his personal life with home videos. He pointed out, “My brother-in-law actually did interviews in the documentary.... Now a few short years later, he’s not with us… It’s an emotional roller coaster, certainly, for me and my family.”

When asked what he experienced during filming, Luke commented, “I guess I learned that I got a lot of people that love me… and that’s special stuff.”

“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” includes never-before-seen footage of Luke’s rise to fame, which brought back memories, he said. “When you’re a kid and you’re doing all that stuff, you don’t realize you’re laying foundations for things down the road.”



That road has led him to recording huge hits, selling millions of records, and a judging gig on “American Idol.” As for returning for another season of the show, Luke said, “I think we’re set up. We’re ready to go for ‘Idol’ this year and we love it… I’m loving’ coming back… It tells the story of the American dream.”