‘Mullet Stimulator’? Luke Bryan on Blake & Gwen’s Wedding Gift and His Doc ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Getty Images

Luke Bryan is a certified country king after performing in front of 12 million people, selling 75 million records and racking up countless awards!

He’s also got famous friends all over the place, including newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Luke and had to ask about his recent comments about giving them a wedding gift with the “Luke Bryan touch.”

What does that mean exactly? He insisted, “It will be many, many gifts in a big package,” joking, “Mullet stimulator or something you know for Blake… and probably gonna need to send Gwen some eyeglasses… just complete randomness.”

On top of everything else, he’s got that wicked sense of humor, but in his new IMDb TV docuseries “My Dirt Road Diary,” he’s showing the serious side of his road to fame and the emotional toll life on the road takes on him.

Bryan also digs into family tragedies. Luke lost his older brother Chris in a car crash in 1996, his sister Kelly died in 2007 and then her husband Lee died of a heart attack seven years later. Luke and his wife Caroline stepped up to raise Kelly and Lee’s three kids.

Rachel asked, “Was it hard for you to relive that and tell those stories?”

He said, “My brother-in-law actually did interviews. In the documentary and watching him be emotional about it and now a few short years later he's not with us… it's an emotional roller coaster certainly for me, and certainly for my family.”

The series is packed with music, personal photos and home videos of a 16-year-old Luke with his mom and dad… and the beginnings of his own family with his wife Caroline.

Rachel wanted to know, “What is one thing that we don’t know about you?”

Bryan revealed, “I'm a naturally a competitor and, you know, I want to do what I can to be the first… I want to get the job done and hopefully… Be the best out there and really, really let fans know that… this is serious stuff for me and I cherish everything that's ever happened.”