ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan Talks Recovering from COVID-19, Returns to ‘American Idol’

Getty Images

Sunday was a big night for Luke Bryan, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards a week after missing the first live show of “American Idol” due to his positive COVID-19 test.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers talked to Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as Luke returned to “American Idol” after recovering fully. Luke shared, “I'm feeling great!”

As for how he felt while having COVID, Bryan revealed, “I had two or three days... it was really, really tough and the boys were, I went to a whole different section of the house. I didn't see the boys for 10 days… That was tough. I get just a little fatigue — everybody says expect that. I'm just really, really happy to be back doing ‘Idol.’ I was heartbroke to miss last week.”

His fellow judges were happy to have him back, too! Lionel commented, “The team is back together. Our resident germ is back on the scene. We feel so good about having our official germ back with us.”

Katy added about his temporary replacement Paula Abdul, “Paula said some interesting things during the show and we're so glad that, Luke, you would come in and say interesting things.”

Luke chimed in, “It was amazing sitting home and watching her fill in… I was really honored when I found out she was coming in to help the old germ out.”

Luke found out he had won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards while he was on set at “Idol.” After his big win, “Extra’s” Alicia Davis spoke with Luke, who shared of his COVID-19 struggles, “I was very fortunate to not have a long set of symptoms… It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, thank God for… certainly, health.” He went on to say there were times when his wife Caroline “was nursing me back to health.”

Speaking about the challenges of the pandemic, Luke emphasized, “The main thing that’s got us through is certainly your friends and family praying. Everybody can see the other side of this pandemic leaning on the people in your organization… I’ve been on the road for 16 years, a lot of these guys and girls have been on the road with me from day one.”

“The core of it all, the fact that I have been home a little more and I can spend quality time with my family has certainly gotten me through all of the challenges of this year,” Bryan noted, “but you learn that at your core, being out onstage in front of your fans, it’s a big part of my happiness, too.”