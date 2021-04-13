How Luke Bryan Made His Presence Known on ‘American Idol’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

On Monday night, “American Idol” aired its first live show, but judge Luke Bryan was missing!

Earlier in the day, it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that “Idol” alum Paul Abdul was stepping in for him. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Paula, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie after the show.

The night was not completely without Luke, though. Katy revealed, “He was blowing up our phones, and some of it was a little R-rated. Obviously, we couldn't air it with ABC being family-friendly, but he really agreed on a lot of what we were saying. He was really bummed to not be here.”

Perry also opened up about the COVID testing and protocols for the show. She shared, “’Idol’ is so good at all the safety precautions. From the moment we heard, they did all the tracing and quarantining, and so they've been on top of this system and have always played by the safest, possible measures. And so, thankfully, we were all okay and that is like our one scare of the season, and he's doing well.”

Paula, who spent eight years on “American Idol,” was right back at home on the judges’ panel. She said, “I had a great time… Both Katy and Lionel were so welcoming. It just felt nice. It was nostalgic for me.”

What made it even more nostalgic… a virtual reunion with Randy Jackson. She shared, “I love seeing Randy.” When asked if the reunion made her miss Simon Cowell a little bit, Abdul responded with a smile, “Oh, yes, very much. He completes me.”

On Tuesday’s episode, the show announced the top 12. Lionel raved, ”This class is so talented and everybody has their unique individuality. They're really shining.”

Paula added, “People expect when it gets down to the top 12 they expect good voices, but it's more than that this season. It's very distinguished, unique little gems.”