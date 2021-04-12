Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘American Idol’ Alum Steps In as Guest Judge

Getty

Singer Luke Bryan won’t be appearing on “American Idol’s” first live show of the season after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He announced the news on Twitter, writing, “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021 @LukeBryanOnline

Luckily an experienced alum is stepping in to take his place… Paula Abdul!

Abdul will guest host alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie tonight. No word on how long she will be subbing in for Bryan.

Getty

She tweeted, “The secret’s out…I’m beyond excited to make my return to the judges desk on @AmericanIdol.” She added the hashtag “#PaulasBack.”