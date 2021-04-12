Television April 12, 2021
Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘American Idol’ Alum Steps In as Guest Judge
Singer Luke Bryan won’t be appearing on “American Idol’s” first live show of the season after testing positive for the coronavirus.
He announced the news on Twitter, writing, “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”
I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021 @LukeBryanOnline
Luckily an experienced alum is stepping in to take his place… Paula Abdul!
Abdul will guest host alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie tonight. No word on how long she will be subbing in for Bryan.
She tweeted, “The secret’s out…I’m beyond excited to make my return to the judges desk on @AmericanIdol.” She added the hashtag “#PaulasBack.”
Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson were the original judges when “American Idol” kicked off in 2002. She exited the show after Season 8 ended in 2009.