Luke Bryan Jokes About His ‘Embarrassing’ Wedding Gift for Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Country singer Luke Bryan is planning to have a little fun with his wedding gift for friends Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Bryan wasn’t at the nuptials, which took place July 3 in Oklahoma, telling People, “I found out with the rest of the world.”

He is, however, working on the perfect gift with the “Luke Bryan touch.”

Luke told the mag, “I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there."

He said with a laugh, "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it.”

Bryan praised the couple, insisting he has no marriage advice for the pair. "The beauty of Gwen and Blake is they're at the perfect age to rekindle marriage, and they've both been in certainly public divorces. I don't need to give those two any advice."

The “American Idol” judge went on, "You can look at them and really understand and tell how much they love each other and they're enjoying each other. Any advice is always just talk it out and stay the way they are."

"I mean, all the pictures from the wedding just say everything," he said. “They were made for each other, and [though] it took them a few years to find one another, I'm just very happy that they did find each other."

Blake and Gwen tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Mill Creek. Yesterday, “Extra” obtained their marriage certificate, revealing Gwen’s sons Kingston and Zuma signed the doc as witnesses.

The certificate noted that the couple exchanged vows at “Gwen’s Chapel” in Mill Creek.