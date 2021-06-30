Jamie Spears Responds to Britney’s Conservatorship Claims, Asks Court to Investigate

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ father Jamie says he’s not the one to blame in his daughter’s conservatorship battle, and he wants the court to investigate her claims.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Jamie insists he hasn’t been involved with her personal decisions for nearly two years, adding "he has been cut off from communicating with her."

Instead, the docs point the finger at Britney’s personal conservator Jodi Montgomery. According to Jamie, it was Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham who wanted Montgomery to be in charge of making the singer’s medical decisions.

The docs state, "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears' day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters."

Touching on Britney’s heartbreaking claim that she isn’t allowed to get married or have a baby, Jamie says that is because of Jodi. Jamie points out that he gave the okay when Britney wanted to marry Jason Trawick in 2011, however, the pair split up before saying “I do.”

The docs state, "Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing."

Adding, "Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course."

Furthermore, "It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears' testimony."

Recently, a source told People that Montgomery is "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better” adding, "the hope is that she can eventually get out of the conservatorship."

The insider insisted, “Conservators are all closely monitored to assure nothing shady is happening."

The source went on to claim that Jamie is still in control of much of Britney’s life. "Even though Jamie is in charge of her finances, he still has to approve everything because everything is related to finances at the end of the day," the insider said. "If she wants to go to Hawaii, he has to approve that, because it costs money. If she wants to take her friends to dinner, he has to approve that, because it costs money. Jamie has the right to say no to certain things."

Britney took her conservatorship before a judge last week in a bid to end her father’s control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

However, she also expressed some displeasure with Montgomery during her testimony. She told the judge that Jodi "made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic."