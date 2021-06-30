Britney Spears Delivers Blunt Message to Paparazzi and Anyone Else in Her Space

Getty Images

Britney Spears is frustrated with the paparazzi in Maui and has a message for the photographers — and for anyone else who crosses her path.

In an Instagram post, Britney explains, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture 📸🙄 … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing 😬😳🙃 !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!”

She also shared a video, set to the tune of Lily Allen’s “F--k You,” with some tips for paparazzi, fans, and everyone else, asking that people stop trying to talk to her while she’s texting and reiterated that she doesn’t want her photos altered.

Spears also included footage of what appears to be people showing support for her at a Pride parade, along with the message, “This is what fans and paps should be doing instead.”

Britney flew to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari shortly after testifying in her conservatorship case.

She recently gave fans an inside look at her vacation, taking to Instagram to share her adventures as she danced in a red bikini, made sand angels on the beach, and showed off the view from her balcony… all set to the tune of Portugal. The Man’s “Rebel Just for Kicks.”

Watch!

Spears also hit the gym with boyfriend Sam Asghari, who shared a video of Britney on the treadmill and Sam flexing. He wrote, “Team flex over here.”