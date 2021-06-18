Celebrity News June 18, 2021
Uma Thurman Is Dating Businessman Justin B. Smith
Uma Thurman has found love!
Thurman is dating Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith.
The couple announced the news subtly in a New York Times article, which focused on a bash at Smith’s home in Washington, D.C.
Along with referencing notable media guests, the piece mentions Uma, “who is dating Mr. Smith.”
Thurman quipped, “I’m a news lover.”
Over the years, Uma has been linked to architect Peter Sabbeth and businessman André Balazs.