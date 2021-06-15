Ana de Armas Moves on from Ben Affleck — Who’s She Dating?

Getty Images

Months after calling it quits with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas reportedly has a new man!

Page Six reports Ana is dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis. A source shared, “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.”

According to the insider, Paul has already introduced Ana to his family!

Paul was the co-founder and CEO at Wheel before it was acquired by Tinder four years ago.

After the acquisition, Boukadakis became Tinder’s VP of special initiatives.

In January, news broke about Ana and Ben’s split. At the time, a source told People magazine, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."