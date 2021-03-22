What Ana de Armas Says About Those Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors

Splash News

Over the weekend, rumors were swirling about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Ana posted a picture of herself wearing a half-heart necklace, sparking rumors that they were back together.

During their nearly one-year relationship, Affleck also wore a half-heart necklace.

On Monday, de Armas seemingly shut down the rumors by posting an Instagram Story with a bunch of words, including “nope,” “no,” and, “I don’t think so.”

In January, People reported that Ben and Ana were “no longer dating.” A source said, “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another insider added. "They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there and Ben continue to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

A source told Us Weekly, “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”