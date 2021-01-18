Report: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Split

Splash News

After nearly a year of dating, Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, are reportedly over.

A source told People magazine, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another insider added. "They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there and Ben continue to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

A source told Us Weekly, “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

The two haven’t been spotted together since Thanksgiving weekend when they spent some time with his kids in Santa Monica.

The split comes just months after Ana and Ben moved in together. In August, she was seen moving her things out of her Venice home. At the time, a source said, “She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.”

Ana made it Instagram official in April. Along with posting photos of her 32nd birthday celebration, Armas wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈.”

The pair quarantined with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were spotted on several walks together in Venice. An insider shared with E! News, "She is very nurturing and he seems to love that. They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."

