Kim Kardashian Sheds Light on Kanye West Split: ‘I Feel Like a… Failure’

Getty

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, and now “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is revealing what happened.

In the latest episode, Kim and Kanye are struggling after his failed presidential run and public rants.

She heads off to Lake Tahoe with her family, but things get off to a rocky start when Kim loses it when she finds cookies on the counter. She tells her sisters, "Did I not say no to these cookies? Like, they have to be taken away. I gained 15 lbs., like, this is a joke. I'm gonna throw them in the toilet.”

Kim says she wants to hide out in her room, and Khloé reveals in a confessional, "Kim has been struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. And, you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through," adding, "It's not the cookies' fault."

As the show cuts back to Kim and Khloé, the Good American founder asks, "How are you and Kanye doing?"

Kim replies, "There's no fighting, like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it,” before Khloe reveals in a confessional, "Kim is dealing with so much right now, and it's tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight.”

Fans then get to see old footage from the aftermath of the fight, as Kim tells her sisters, "I honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job…"

She goes on, "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

Kim insists, "I feel like a f------ failure, that it's like, a third f------ marriage. Yeah I feel like a f------ loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

Back in the confessional, Khloé explains, "Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself too."

Cutting back to the Tahoe house, Khloé told her sister, "You can always talk to me about whatever.

Kim answers, "There's honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won't live with the fighting and stuff, like, if it was constant."

The episode wasn’t just about Kim and Kanye, as the show continues to focus on Kourtney’s relationship with Scott Disick.

At one point Kourt tries to further explain why they haven’t gotten back together. "Scott and I have had so many private conversations over the years about what I would need in order to even think about getting back together," she explains. "He hasn't done it, but I feel like how he talks to other people, he'll say it's because of me. And then I feel like when he has conversations with you guys, everyone's talking about, 'Oh, you guys should get married' and I'm like, 'Does everyone just like, believe every word that he's saying?' It all gets put on me."

Kim calls it a “burden” on Kourtney, but later presses, "But are you okay living your life like this?" Kourtney tells her, "No, but what I'm saying…" Kim interrupts, "Seriously, I need an answer. How long is this going to be, seriously? I'm impatient now."

When Kourtney tries to get a word in, Kim tells her, "I really need an answer. What is going to happen?"