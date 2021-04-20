Is Kim Kardashian Ready to Date Again? Find Out Who Is Shooting Their Shot!

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce, but is she interested in dating again?

A source told E! News, “Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier. It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again."

Just days ago, Kim was spotted mingling with hot singer Maluma at the grand opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, but multiple sources insisted they are “just friends.”

“She loved being out in Miami and felt like herself again. Kim has also expressed if the right person came along, she'd be interested in dating again,” the insider shared. "She doesn't want anything serious anytime soon but she's been liking connecting with people."

Another insider told Page Six, “Miami the other night was a lot of fun. It felt great to be out and there were certainly people trying to shoot their shot that night, but she wasn’t paying it any mind and just loved having a fun night out with old friends.”

She is reportedly being courted by some established suitors. Another source told the outlet, “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”