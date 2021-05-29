Celebrity News May 29, 2021
Gavin MacLeod of 'Mary Tyler Moore' and 'Love Boat' Fame Dies at 90
Gavin MacLeod, the show-biz veteran most famous for his performances on the iconic series "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Love Boat," died early Saturday at his Palm Desert, California, home. He was 90.
TMZ was first to report his death, which was confirmed by a nephew and MacLeod's ex-wife, who said he had been hospitalized repeatedly in the past few months. No exact cause of death is known.
