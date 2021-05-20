Meghan King & Jim Edmonds Finalize Divorce

Over a year after calling quits, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King and Jim Edmonds are legally single!

Their divorce has been finalized and Meghan is feeling “good.”

On Thursday, King told Us Weekly, “I feel the same as I did before it was finalized. I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.”

King emphasized, “It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Meghan was recently linked to Will Roos, and they made it Instagram official in January. At the time, she posted, “Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year. We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously now that designation has shifted.”

Of her “friend-turned-boyfriend,” Meghan joked, “For now, we’re just friends. And by ‘friends’ I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. Ok, so I don’t mean ‘friends’ at all. Life is funny… @willroos.”

Will also posted a pic of himself cozying up to Meghan on his Instagram, writing, “Nicki Santoro’s Leaning Tower. #casino.”

It is unclear whether they’re still dating.