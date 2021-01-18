Instagram Official! Meghan King Reveals Her New BF

More than a month after calling quits with Christian Schauf, Meghan King has a new man!

Over the weekend, Meghan made it Instagram official with Will Roos.

Instagram

She posted on Instagram, “Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year. We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously now that designation has shifted.”

Of her “friend-turned-boyfriend,” Meghan joked, “For now, we’re just friends. And by ‘friends’ I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. Ok, so I don’t mean ‘friends’ at all. Life is funny… @willroos.”

Will also posted a pic of himself cozying up to Meghan on his Instagram, writing, “Nicki Santoro’s Leaning Tower. #casino.”

In November, King revealed her split with Christian after six months of dating. At the time, she shared, “They say all good things must end but I don’t believe that. After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian. We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then… well, we grew apart.”

While they weren’t able to make the relationship work, King told fans she is grateful for their time together, sharing, “I think people come into our lives for a reason and Christian was no exception. With him my soul reawakened my dormant adventurous spirit and I remembered what it felt like to love myself and be loved.”

“Writing this makes me feel a flood of emotions as I replay our relationship highlights in my head. I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are… just as we stood together just a short time ago, we now stand apart,” Meghan added. “I wish nothing but an abundance of love and happiness in his life and I know he wishes the same for me.”