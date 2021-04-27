Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Unique Name

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s a girl for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!

Shay confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing their daughter’s unique name.

"My heart is SO FULL," the new mom wrote. "On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz."

She went on to reveal she suffered a health issue during labor, explaining, "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome (a variant of preclampsia)."

Scheana continued, "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

The star added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!! 🌈"

Shay announced her pregnancy in October, months after the couple revealed they had suffered a miscarriage.

The reality star wrote, “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻 “

In November, they revealed they were expecting a girl. Scheana gushed at the time, “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns.”

This is the couple's first child together. Davies is already a dad to two kids from a previous relationship.