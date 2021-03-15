Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Unique Name

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, 31, and her fiancé Randall Emmett, 49, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

The new mom shared a photo of herself cradling her little one, revealing her unique name, “Ocean Kent Emmett.”

Randall praised Lala, writing on his Instagram page, “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!”

Her famous friends congratulated the couple. Katie Maloney wrote, “Beautiful mama! Love you! Proud of you!! Can’t wait to meet Ocean.”

Brittany Cartwright, who is expecting her own bundle of joy, wrote, “Congratulations!!! So proud of you!!! I love you both sooo so much!! Hell beautiful Ocean.”

Fellow mom Stassi Schroeder shared, “Such a stunning mama. What a magical day. We love Baby Ocean.”

Jesse Metcalfe posted, “Oh wow!!!! Congrats, guys!!! ❤️❤️.”

Randall shared a hospital photo with fans yesterday, announcing Kent was in labor. He wrote alongside the pic, “And so it begins.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple announced they were expecting in September on their podcast “Give Them Lala… with Randall.”

Kent, 30, told listeners, "I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears. For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant.”