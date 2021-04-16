Instagram Official! Danica Patrick Moves on from Aaron Rodgers — Who’s Her New Man?

Getty

Months after news broke about her split with Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR racer Danica Patrick has a new man!

On Friday, Danica shared a pic of herself with Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock, who is seen kissing her on the forehead.

Along with tagging him, she wrote on Instagram, “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you... 💞.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just days ago, Patrick opened up about how she was doing after her split from Rodgers. While appearing on “Running Wild with Bear Gryllis,” she revealed, “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that.”

“But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum,” Danica added.

Last month, Danica dished on what she’s looking for in a partner, telling Tamron Hall, “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want.”

She went on, “It’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It’s not as though there are boxes to check, it’s just that I know what I want now and I’m not willing to compromise [or] bend as much.”

Last year, split rumors started swirling when Danica was absent from the American Century Championship, which Rodgers participated in. Patrick also stopped following Rodgers on Instagram.