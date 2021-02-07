Aaron Rodgers Makes It Official: 'I Got Engaged' — Is Shailene Woodley His Fiancée?

Getty

Aaron Rodgers, just named 2020 MVP of the NFL, shocked fans during his virtual appearance to accept the honor, blurting out, "I got engaged."

Rogers, who "Extra" reported is rumored to be romantically involved with "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley, made the comment Saturday.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," he said in his speech, noting that "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments — 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season."

He then said, "I got engaged," before going on to say, "and I played some of the best football of my career. So, I'd like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field; the coaching staff for their efforts to make this thing fun every single week — the energy, the positivity, and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team."

Receiving a shout-out on his long list was "my fiancée," but Aaron did not call her out by name.

Neither Rodgers, 37, nor Woodley, 29, has specifically confirmed that they're dating, let alone engaged.

Rodgers is now just the sixth player in NFL history to win three MVP honors.

Six months ago, Rodgers broke up with NASCAR star Danica Patrick. Four days ago, "Extra" reported that sources were affirming that Rodgers and Woodley are an item.

“They have seen each other and been in touch," an insider shared of the rumored Rodgers-Woodley pairing. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers, but they also make time for each other."

Another source shared with Us Weekly, "They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

The news that Rodgers and Woodley may be seeing each other came just weeks after Rodgers competed against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

A few months ago, Rodgers opened up about his “new and increased love of life" on the "Pat McAfee Show." Without mentioning his relationship status, he said, “I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."

“That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy,” Rodgers continued.

Last year, Shailene revealed that she had called it quits with rugby player Ben Volavola. She told Bustle, “We were very much on the road to marriage and children. I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."