Are Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Dating?

Getty Images

Six months after news broke about his split from NASCAR racer Danica Patrick, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron reportedly has a new love.

Rumors are swirling that Aaron, 37, is dating “Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley, 29. A source told E! News, “They have kept things private and low-key."

“They have seen each other and been in touch," the insider shared. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

The news comes just weeks after Rodgers competed against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

A few months ago, Rodgers opened up about his “new and increased love of life" on the "Pat McAfee Show." Without mentioning his relationship status, he said, “I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."

“That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy,” Rodgers continued.

Last year, Shailene revealed that she had called it quits with rugby player Ben Volavola. She told Bustle, “We were very much on the road to marriage and children. I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."